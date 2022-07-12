NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Week 1 Comments

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 15: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Best believe Baker Mayfield had Week 1 circled after the Browns shipped him off to Carolina last week.

The Panthers host Baker's former team to kickoff the year. And in a conversation with Panthers.com, Mayfield admitted that there'll be a little extra motivation headed into September's season opener.

I'm not going to sit here and be a robot and tell you that's not one I've marked on the calendar already. One, that's not who I am. To me, it's about winning games. Whoever we have marked on the schedule, I'm going to try to win. Obviously, this one has a little more history and personal meaning, but for me, it's about winning and setting the tone for the rest of the year, and however I can help this team do that, I'm going to do.

The NFL world reacted to Baker's Week 1 comments on social media.

"Oh Brother More Chip On Shoulder Talk," a Cleveland fan replied.

"Should circle that QB1 on the depth chart, first."

"Rinse and repeat," another Browns fan said. "Same old Baker."

"Dawg it’s week 1 why would you need to mark it?" another user asked.

"Date, circled," tweeted ESPN Cleveland.

When asked if he was the kind of person to hold grudges, Baker Mayfield grinned and said: "I try not to."