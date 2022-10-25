NFL World Reacts To Barack Obama's Appearance Monday

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 20: Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, watches on during the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 20, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Eli Manning told The Spun that he'd love to have a former president on ESPN's "Manningcast." Well, former president Barack Obama joined the show on Monday night to discuss the Bears-Patriots game.

Obama has been a massive Chicago sports fan for years. We'd imagine he enjoyed watching the Bears dismantle the Patriots on national TV.

Of course, the sports world couldn't stop itself from tweeting about Obama's appearance on "Manningcast" last night.

Many people were impressed with Obama's outfit for the game.

"QUARTER ZIP GAME IS OUTTA CONTROL. RESPECT IT," Dan Hanzus of NFL.com tweeted.

"We will never have a cooler president," one fan said.

"It doesn’t get any better than President Obama and the Mannings just having fun together," another fan wrote. "Best sports television event of the millennium."

This week's edition of "Manningcast" also featured interviews with Bill Burr and Vince Vaughn.

It'll be tough for Eli and Peyton to top that guest list.