NFL World Reacts To Bears' Justin Fields Decision

Bears quarterback Justin Fields' 2022 season is officially over

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, backup Nathan Peterman will start in place of Fields for Sunday's game vs. the Vikings.

The NFL world reacted to the Bears' decision on Fields Wednesday.

"#EmbraceTheTank," tweeted Kyle Odegard.

"Bruh," commented Tom Vecchio.

"Vikings will finally win a game," another said.

"LETS GOOOOO," a Steelers fan said. "Need the Texans to beat Indy for us to get the 32nd overall."

"About half the league has started backups the past few [weeks] because of injury or benchings. And the QB play has generally been terrible. I know Trubisky isn't every Steelers fans favorite, but he will be a better-than-most backup at the league's most important position next [year]," tweeted David Todd.

"This will forever be the right decision," another Bears fan said. "No need to ruin his offseason in a pointless game, good job Ryan Poles."

The Bears and Vikings meet this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.