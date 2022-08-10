NFL World Reacts To Bears' Roquan Smith Decision

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen resting on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of a contract dispute with star linebacker Roquan Smith. And their recent roster decision on him may make an impact on that impasse.

On Wednesday, the Bears removed Smith from their physically unable to perform (PUP) list. That means as of tomorrow Smith will be active on their training camp roster - and subject to fines for his absence.

Smith has already formally requested a trade from the Bears, but the team has allegedly balked at his request. Making this move could be a sign that a final decision from the Bears is on the verge of being made.

NFL fans are eager to figure out what it all means. Many have taken to Twitter and speculated that they're either about to give Smith his contract extension or found a trading partner:

In four NFL seasons, Roquan Smith has become one of the most adept tacklers in the NFL. He's recorded over 100 tackles in each of his seasons - even in his injury-shortened 2019 season.

To date, Smith has 524 tackles, 14.0 sacks, 43 tackles for loss, 17 QB hits, five interceptions and 17 passes defended. He is a two-time All-Pro selection.

Smith would be an upgrade at linebacker for just about every NFL team. Though whether they would give him his money remains to be seen.

Is Roquan Smith on the verge of getting an extension, or will he be traded first?