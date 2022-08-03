NFL World Reacts To Bears Top Draft Pick Trade Rumors

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Over the past few days, trade rumors have been swirling around a recent Chicago Bears draft pick.

According to multiple reports, former second-round pick Teven Jenkins is on the trade block. However, those reports were debunked by the Bears coaching staff, who insisted the offensive lineman is just working his way back from injury.

Well, the trade rumors aren't going away. On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN Chicago insider Peggy Kusinski suggested the Bears are very much interested in trading Jenkins.

"NFL source confirms Chicago Bears actively trying to trade OL Teven Jenkins who fell out of favor early w/new staff," Kusinski reported. "Contrary to HC Eberflus saying Jenkins absence is 100% injury related … Jenkins is at the facility working with trainers but missed 6th straight practice."

Bears fans aren't exactly sure what to make of the news.

"Just disappointing really. Not sure how Teven could fall out of favor so quickly while everyone else is getting shots everywhere on the line. Did he just expect to get handed a tackle spot?" one fan asked.

"To me it's clear Jenkins is on his way out. Bears doing their best to keep the media at bay," another fan suggested.

Other fans are feeling bad for quarterback Justin Fields. "Feel so bad for Justin Fields man," a fan said.

What do you think of the latest Bears news?