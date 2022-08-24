NFL World Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger Practice Photo

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines during the third quarter in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Ben Roethlisberger made an appearance at Steelers preseason training camp on Wednesday.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor spotted him on the sideline talking to Chase Claypool, the first time that she's seen him at the southside or at a camp practice.

The NFL world reacted to Big Ben at Steelers practice on social media.

"iPhone’s zoom at 10x leaves something to be desired I guess," Pryor joked.

"Peak physical shape. 1 more year," said Barstool's Big Cat.

"GO AWAY," Tyler Batiste tweeted in all-caps.

"Now this looks like a job for me, So everybody just follow me, 'Cause we need a little controversy, 'Cause it feels so empty without me."

"The Old Gunslinger is out there… How long until he is like let me get a throw…" another asked.

“I promise you, he was a casual spectator,” Mike Tomlin told TribLIVE.com. “It was good to see the big boy.”