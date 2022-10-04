NFL World Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger Text Message News

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 03: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers waves to the crowd after his final game at Heinz Field where he defeated the Cleveland Browns 26-14 on January 03, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Shortly after Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett finished making his NFL debut, he texted a franchise legend.

Pickett decided to text Ben Roethlisberger, who was the Steelers' quarterback for the past 18 seasons before he retired earlier this year.

Roethlisberger was discussing this text exchange on the latest episode of his new podcast titled "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger." Pickett was texting him about one of the interceptions he threw and Roethlisberger told him that it's nothing to worry about.

“I think he’s beating himself up a little bit on the last interception. Kenny texted me like, ‘I’ve gotta throw that one away.’ And I’m like, listen. You’re talking to the guy that rarely ever threw a ball away. So just go play with confidence," Roethlisberger said.

Steeler fans are big fans of this news, based on their reactions on social media.

Pickett is set to make his first NFL start on Oct. 9 against the Buffalo Bills. If he can play with confidence in that game, the Steelers will have a great shot at securing a massive upset.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.