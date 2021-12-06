NFL World Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Honest Admission

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had a pretty honest response when asked about the report suggesting he’s told everyone that the 2021 season will be his last.

“Well, I haven’t told everyone that,” the future Hall of Fame quarterback said with a laugh.

On Saturday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Steelers quarterback had been informing those close to him that the 2021 season was going to be his last.

Sunday, Big Ben led the Steelers to a big win over the Ravens. Pittsburgh remains in the hunt for a playoff berth in the AFC.

Following the game, Roethlisberger was asked about the report from Schefter.

I just asked Ben Roethlisberger about the report regarding his future, and he didn’t mince words: pic.twitter.com/70qA4CDKoV — Dejan Kovacevic (@Dejan_Kovacevic) December 6, 2021

That’s a pretty good response by Ben. It’s almost surely going to be his last season in Pittsburgh, but he’s not going to announce it just yet.

“I noticed how he said, “I haven’t told everybody that.” Clearly didn’t deny it,” one fan tweeted.

“The retirement party is postponed if he can get protection like he did today,” another fan added.

“Yesterday I wanted him gone 2 days ago but today I want him back next year,” one fan admitted on Twitter.

Roethlisberger was very good on Sunday, passing for 236 yards and two touchdowns while completing 21 of 30.