NFL World Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger's Quarterback Pick

Ben Roethlisberger may no longer be the quarterback in Pittsburgh, but he shared his thoughts on who should be on Monday.

On the debut episode of his "Footbahlin'" podcast, Big Ben offered his opinion on who should be the Steelers' Week 1 starter in 2022.

“In my opinion, I think Mitchell Trubisky is the starter,” Roethlisberger said. “He should start. I think he’s a veteran, he’s been around for a while. He gives you, in my opinion, the best chance to win right now.”

The NFL world reacted to Roethlisberger's comments on social media.

"Talk to them!" one fan replied.

"Crazy how you can still maintain a toxic workplace culture after you’ve already left," another said.

"A bunch of boomers are going to get their panties in a twist over his comments smh."

"He said Mitch should be the starter right now and let Kenny sit and develop for a bit so he’s ready," another commented.

Mike Tomlin and the Steelers have yet to announce a decision.