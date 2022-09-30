NFL World Reacts To Bengals-Dolphins Uniform Matchup

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

On Thursday night, the Cincinnati Bengals debuted their all-white uniforms for the game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, fired back with their aqua uniforms to make one of the best uniforms matchups in the league. Fans were loving the uniform combination tonight.

"This TNF uniform match up is so aesthetically pleasing," ESPN's Pittsburgh Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor said.

"Hate to have to play scrooge re the uniform matchup while everyone else swoons... but I didn't run to become the Uniformant to make friends. Yes, the Bengals look grand. Miami's getups are meh. The white helmets are redundant & therefore not complementary," Dave Dameshek said.

As for the actual football game, the Bengals started off the night with an excellent drive. Star quarterback Joe Burrow found a bevy of different wide receivers before running back Joe Mixon punched in a touchdown run as the Bengals took a 7-0 lead.

Miami responded with a field goal and Cincinnati lead 7-3.