NFL World Reacts To Bengals Kicker's Announcement

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Kicker Evan McPherson #2 of the Cincinnati Bengals lines up his game winning kick against the Tennessee Titans giving them a 19-16 win in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Much has been made of the Cincinnati Bengals "Burrowhead" trash talk, but kicker Evan McPherson says the jab isn't something the team is rallying around as they head into Kansas City on Sunday.

Telling TMZ Sports it was just a one-time thing that a teammate said.

"I think that was just something Mike Hilton said," McPherson told the outlet. "I haven't heard 'Burrowhead' in the locker room. I just seen it on the videos. So I think it was just kind of one of those media things."

"Obviously, it seems like Joe and the Bengals, as of late, have the Chiefs' number," the star kicker continued. "As a team, we're really taught to take it one game at a time and separate all those."

The NFL world reacted to his comments on social media.

"Too late for that my guy," a fan said. "Damage has been done."

"Don't backtrack now," another tweeted. "It's on."

Cincinnati is 3-0 against the Chiefs dating back to their last matchup in the AFC Championship when the Bengals came back from a 21-10 deficit in the second half.

We'll see if they can continue their streak and punch a second ticket to the Super Bowl in as many years.