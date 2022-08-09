NFL World Reacts To Bengals' Stadium Name Change

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 12: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is introduced prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals have officially sold their stadium naming rights.

Going forward, Paul Brown Stadium will now be named Paycor Stadium. Paycor is an HR company and was able to win the bidding over a few other companies.

Per Kelsey Conway, Paycor and the team agreed to a 16-year deal for the naming rights.

NFL fans don't seem to have too many problems with the new name.

"Paycor Stadium is a million times less dumb than Acrisure Stadium," one fan said.

The name change will go into effect on Friday when the Bengals play their first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.