NFL World Reacts To Bengals-Titans Wild Finish

If tonight’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans is any indication, we have an incredible slate of divisional round matchups ahead of us.

With the game tied at 16 points apiece, Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson knocked a 52-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired to give his team their first road playoff victory in franchise history.

This game-winning field goal was set up by a heartbreaking third interception of the game for Titans QB Ryan Tannehill and a deep-ball connection between Bengals dynamic duo Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

The NFL world rushed to Twitter to react to this show-stopping finish.

THAT'S WHY YOU DRAFT A KICKER! — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 23, 2022

BENGALS ADVANCE! Cincinnati takes down the top-seeded Titans, 19-16, with a last-second field goal and moves on to the team's first AFC title game since 1988 🐅 pic.twitter.com/YurVDONv7j — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 23, 2022

As called on Bengals radio: pic.twitter.com/wHPqWZcLa3 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 23, 2022

WE'RE GOING TO THE AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME! pic.twitter.com/gXde7z27DP — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 23, 2022

After taking down the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card round and now the No. 1-seeded Titans in the divisional round, the Bengals are heading to their first AFC Championship game since 1988. The red-hot Cincinnati squad will face off against the winner of tomorrow night’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

Despite being sacked a postseason-record nine times, Joe Burrow led his squad with 348 yards on 28/37 passing. His former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase reeled in five receptions for 105 yards.

Tonight’s divisional round matchup between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.