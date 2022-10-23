NFL World Reacts To 'Big Name' Wide Receiver Trade Rumors

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Wide receiver Chase Claypool #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after catching a fourth quarter touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 1, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Trade discussions are starting to heat up around the NFL since the trade deadline is only about a week away.

According to NFL NEtwork's Ian Rapoport, there are three "big name" wide receivers that are generating the most buzz (Brandin Cooks, Chase, Claypool, and Jerry Jeudy).

Cooks has been the subject of multiple calls, as had Jeudy. The Steelers have also taken calls on Claypool, but they look unlikely to deal him as of this time.

This report led to a lot of different reactions from the NFL community.

These three receivers are on teams that are unlikely to be in the playoff chase toward the end of the season, so it's no wonder that they're being targeted.

That said, some of the contending teams might have to wait for the prices to drop since the deadline is still nine days away.