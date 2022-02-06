The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Big Packers Coaching News

A view of Green Bay Packers players holding their helmets.GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 08: A detailed picture of Green Bay Packers players holding their helmets before taking on the Minnesota Vikings on September 8, 2008 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

If the Green Bay Packers had one flaw in 2021, it was their special teams. The Packers lost to the 49ers in the Divisional Round thanks, in part, to a major special teams blunder.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur fired his special teams coordinator following the playoff loss.

Green Bay is reportedly on the verge of a big special teams coordinator hire. According to reports, former Raiders head coach Rich Bisaccia is being targeted for the position.

This would be a pretty significant hire for the Packers.

“So there looking to pay top dollar for a special teams coordinator and then have Rodgers leave and start a rebuild???? Yeah, he’s coming back,” one fan speculated.

“You can bring in all the coaches you want, until the players know that their jobs are always on the line and can be cut in season for poor play, as well as the coaches, nothing is going to change,” another fan added.

“Bisaccia may have to be the highest-paid ST coordinator in NFL history, but I’d argue that no team in NFL history has ever been this desperate. GB doesn’t need just a tactical change at ST – it’s a cultural change and you need someone as strong as Bisaccia to do it,” another fan added.

It will cost a lot to bring Bisaccia in, but for the Packers, it’s surely worth it.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.