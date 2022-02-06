NFL World Reacts To Big Packers Coaching News

If the Green Bay Packers had one flaw in 2021, it was their special teams. The Packers lost to the 49ers in the Divisional Round thanks, in part, to a major special teams blunder.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur fired his special teams coordinator following the playoff loss.

Green Bay is reportedly on the verge of a big special teams coordinator hire. According to reports, former Raiders head coach Rich Bisaccia is being targeted for the position.

As @TomSilverstein reported, Rich Bisaccia is a candidate to be the #Packers' latest special teams coordinator. The #Raiders' players loved him. His 'No one cares' mind-set resonated with the team.https://t.co/gnkoz7Wwoh — Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) February 6, 2022

This would be a pretty significant hire for the Packers.

“So there looking to pay top dollar for a special teams coordinator and then have Rodgers leave and start a rebuild???? Yeah, he’s coming back,” one fan speculated.

“You can bring in all the coaches you want, until the players know that their jobs are always on the line and can be cut in season for poor play, as well as the coaches, nothing is going to change,” another fan added.

“Bisaccia may have to be the highest-paid ST coordinator in NFL history, but I’d argue that no team in NFL history has ever been this desperate. GB doesn’t need just a tactical change at ST – it’s a cultural change and you need someone as strong as Bisaccia to do it,” another fan added.

#Packers coach Matt LaFleur has been in talks with Las Vegas Raiders special teams coach / interim coach Rich Bisaccia bout becoming the #Packers' special teams coach, according to two sources. Packers will have to pay a lot to get him and they may be willing to do it. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) February 5, 2022

It will cost a lot to bring Bisaccia in, but for the Packers, it’s surely worth it.