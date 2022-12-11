NFL World Reacts To Big Saquon Barkley Decision

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 26: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants warms up against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Saquon Barkley had been a "legit 50-50" to play leading up to Sunday's game after sustaining a neck injury earlier in the week.

But according to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Giants HC Brian Daboll says the fourth-leading rusher will be a go vs. the Eagles.

The NFL world reacted to the Saquon update on Twitter.

"HUGE news," an account replied.

"A little surprised by this but obviously must needed for [New York Giants]," tweeted Josh McMullen.

"If you're healthy you play," Giant Insider said. "The thought of saving a player for a more important game down the line is not the mentality of head coaches."

"Now the question is this: How effectively will he play?" replied Paul Schwartz of the NY Post.

"Whew," commented John Schmeelk.

"Big news," tweeted Michael F. Florio. "If Saquon Barkley plays, you play him for fantasy. Fire him up!"

Having Barkley in the lineup should be a huge boost for the Giants as they look to take down the 11-1 Eagles.