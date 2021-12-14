NFL World Reacts To Big ‘Sunday Night Football’ News

Things are going to be looking different on the sidelines of Sunday Night Football going forward.

On Tuesday, the New York Post reported that this season will be Michele Tafoya’s last on NBC’s football broadcasts. Per the Post‘s Andrew Marchand, it was Tafoya’s choice to step away.

NEWS: This will be Michele Tafoya's final season on NBC's Sunday Night Football sideline, The Post has learned. https://t.co/Q9adJoVTju — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) December 14, 2021

The 56-year-old Tafoya has been on network TV for the better part of three decades. This year’s Super Bowl is expected to be her last game on the sidelines.

Fans around the NFL reacted to the news.

Incredible career. Wonder if she’ll follow Al Michaels to Amazon in some capacity. https://t.co/3kMvFUoyy8 — Jake Elman (@JakeElman97) December 14, 2021

“Incredible career,” remarked one fan. “Wonder if she’ll follow Al Michaels to Amazon in some capacity.”

Between Michele Tafoya's departure and Mike Tirico's inevitable takeover in the booth, it looks like a new era is on the way for Sunday Night Football. https://t.co/JpvYwgunpb — Austin Bumpus (@AustinBumpus) December 14, 2021

“Between Michele Tafoya’s departure and Mike Tirico’s inevitable takeover in the booth, it looks like a new era is on the way for Sunday Night Football,” noted another.

I was wondering what was up with Tafoya since she’s hasn’t been on the sideline since Thanksgiving. https://t.co/PguJDgKYbk — Sam Ficarro (@SamFicarro) December 14, 2021

“I was wondering what was up with Tafoya since she’s hasn’t been on the sideline since Thanksgiving,” another fan said.

“Wow,” Rochester reporter James Brown commented. “Big shake up.”

Tafoya hasn’t been on the Sunday night sideline for the past three games, which NBC‘s referred to as “bye weeks.” The network hasn’t decided on a replacement yet, but Marchand reports that Kathryn Tappen is “the clear leading candidate.”