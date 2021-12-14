The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Big ‘Sunday Night Football’ News

NBC reporter Michelle Tafoya.ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 29: Michele Tafoya of NBC Sports prior to the final preseason NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Things are going to be looking different on the sidelines of Sunday Night Football going forward.

On Tuesday, the New York Post reported that this season will be Michele Tafoya’s last on NBC’s football broadcasts. Per the Post‘s Andrew Marchand, it was Tafoya’s choice to step away.

The 56-year-old Tafoya has been on network TV for the better part of three decades. This year’s Super Bowl is expected to be her last game on the sidelines.

Fans around the NFL reacted to the news.

“Incredible career,” remarked one fan. “Wonder if she’ll follow Al Michaels to Amazon in some capacity.”

“Between Michele Tafoya’s departure and Mike Tirico’s inevitable takeover in the booth, it looks like a new era is on the way for Sunday Night Football,” noted another.

“I was wondering what was up with Tafoya since she’s hasn’t been on the sideline since Thanksgiving,” another fan said.

“Wow,” Rochester reporter James Brown commented. “Big shake up.”

Tafoya hasn’t been on the Sunday night sideline for the past three games, which NBC‘s referred to as “bye weeks.” The network hasn’t decided on a replacement yet, but Marchand reports that Kathryn Tappen is “the clear leading candidate.”

