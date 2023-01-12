NFL World Reacts To Big Ten Commissioner Announcement

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen resting on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's rare enough for a college football head coach to make the jump to the NFL. But one top college football executive is now set to make a similar type of move.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are set to hire Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as their new president and CEO. Warren's tenure as Big Ten commissioner ends nearly three years to the day from taking over in the role.

This is hardly Warren's first run in the NFL though. He was an executive for the Rams, Lions and Vikings between 1997 and 2019, rising to COO of the Vikings in 2015.

As excited as Warren must be for the new role, fans of the Big Ten Conference are equally thrilled. Warren has been deeply unpopular among a vocal segment of the fans and the reactions on Twitter show. Bears fans, on the other hand, are far more excited:

Kevin Warren began his tenure as Big Ten Commissioner right at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He had to make a number of contentious decisions ahead of the 2020 season that went over extremely poorly with the conference at large.

But Warren did manage to secure a new media rights deal for the Big Ten - as well as secure the high-profile expansion to include UCLA and USC.

Warren might not leave as the most beloved Big Ten Commissioner, but he did have some accomplishments.

Now he gets to be the top guy at one of the top sports organizations in the world.