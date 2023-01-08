NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick Missing The Playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during warm-ups prior to Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Life without Tom Brady hasn't been great for Bill Belichick.

With Sunday's loss to the Bills, the Patriots missed the playoffs for the second time in three years since the GOAT decided to head south for his NFL winters.

Here's a look at how the NFL world reacted to another disappointing end to the season for Belichick and the Pats on Twitter:

"Mac Jones: 'We'll get em next year coach' ... Bill Belichick:" The Volume said.

"The Bills beat the #Patriots 35-23, Mac Jones and Bill Belichick suffer a losing season on the back of Mac throwing 3 INTs in a must-win game. Belichick now has 2 losing seasons out of 3 since the post-Tom Brady era. Brady is going to the playoffs for the 3rd straight season," Dov Kleiman noted.

"Belichick irrefutably needs a new offensive coordinator, offensive line coach and special teams coordinator… and if he doesn’t fix all 3 things ASAP, it’s going to be fascinating to see if the Krafts meddle or not," Bill Simmons tweeted. "Most poorly coached Belichick/Pats team ever. That’s the legacy."

New England finishes the year 8-9.