NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick Not Happy Video

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks onward during pregame against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Bill Belichick wasn't happy during the Patriots-Packers game on Sunday evening.

The New England Patriots head coach was yelling at a referee and even slammed his headset when the Packers were about to punt with about two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

According to rules expert Gene Steratore, he thinks that Belichick wasn't happy with the play clock being reset, even though the play was ruled an incomplete pass. He didn't want the offense to get the extra time.

Here's a look at the video of Belichick slamming his headset:

Belichick is also not going to be happy that his team is 1-3. The Patriots fell in overtime to the Packers, 27-24, after Mason Crosby nailed a 31-yard field goal as time expired.

He'll have to go back to the drawing board to get the Patriots' season back on track. They'll take on the Detroit Lions in their next game on Oct. 9.