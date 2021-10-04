NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick Postgame Meeting News

NFL fans are loving the details of Bill Belichick’s postgame meeting with Tom Brady following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.

The Buccaneers beat the Patriots, 19-17, at Gillette Stadium last night. It was Tom Brady’s first game back in Foxborough. Brady, of course, left New England for Tampa Bay in free agency in 2020, winning a Super Bowl in Year 1 with the Buccaneers.

Sunday night, Brady made his return to New England. He left with a win, as the Buccaneers were able to win a rainy, defensive-minded contest in Week 4.

Fans were initially disappointed in the postgame meeting between Brady and Belichick. The two exchanged a quick hug on the field. Brady had longer postgame interactions with his other former coaches and teammates.

A much longer postgame meeting reportedly happened in private, though.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s been in the Bucs locker room for over 20 minutes now. He went in there, and he and Tom Brady retreated to a quiet area. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 4, 2021

And Belichick just left 24 minutes later. https://t.co/FTkZJeYmAt — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 4, 2021

That’s pretty great to hear.

“That’s awesome. Good job bill. Coached his ass of tonight and glad he put all the bs about their relationship to bed,” one fan tweeted.

“6 rings together, 20 winning seasons. It was a great opportunity to talk. I am glad that BB and Brady seem to have a pretty good relationship. I know that BB loves TB12, just he does not show it,” another fan added.

“I’m glad to see this since their hug after the game lasted two seconds. It would’ve left a bad taste if that was the only interaction they had,” one fan wrote.

This might have been the final meeting between Brady and Belichick as NFL opponents. It’s possible we could get another Bucs vs. Patriots game, either in the playoffs or the regular season, but Brady is going to retire at some point in the coming years.

If this was the one and only matchup as opponents, it’s good to hear that they ended it with a long postgame conversation.