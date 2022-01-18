NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick Postgame News

The Buffalo Bills dismantled the Patriots on Saturday night. Rarely do you see a Bill Belichick team so soundly beaten in all facets of the game. After the 47-17 loss, Pats rookie Christian Barmore hanged back to watch Buffalo’s celebration where he and Bills center Mitch Morse shared a great moment.

But according to the NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, Belichick also had a postgame moment of his own. Going to the Bills’ locker room for “an extended period” following his press conference.

Should also note Bill Belichick did his press conference then went into the #Bills locker room for an extended period. https://t.co/JNDseZr3PZ — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 18, 2022

Buffalo nearly put a 50-burger on Belichick’s defense. Scoring touchdowns on each of their first seven possessions behind a near-perfect game from Josh Allen.