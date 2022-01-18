The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick Postgame News

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.Orchard Park, NY - December 6: New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines. The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots in a Monday night NFL game at Highmark stadium in Orchard Park, NY on Dec. 6, 2021. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills dismantled the Patriots on Saturday night. Rarely do you see a Bill Belichick team so soundly beaten in all facets of the game. After the 47-17 loss, Pats rookie Christian Barmore hanged back to watch Buffalo’s celebration where he and Bills center Mitch Morse shared a great moment.

But according to the NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, Belichick also had a postgame moment of his own. Going to the Bills’ locker room for “an extended period” following his press conference.

The NFL world was quick to react to the interesting development.

“Huh?” asked Patriots color analyst Scott Zolak.

“Why is this just coming out now?” another user questioned.

“Straight class,” commented one Patriots fan.

“How often does a team’s head coach go [to] the other team’s locker room after a game?” questioned another fan.

“According to sources he was in there throwing hands,” joked another user about Belichick’s visit.

“Is that something odd?” wondered a Bills fan. Saying they find it “super interesting.”

Buffalo nearly put a 50-burger on Belichick’s defense. Scoring touchdowns on each of their first seven possessions behind a near-perfect game from Josh Allen.

