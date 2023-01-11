NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft Report

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talk prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft have conducted their annual postseason meeting.

According to team insider Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston, coaching changes could be on the horizon as a result of this meeting.

"Don’t expect a dog-and-pony show announcing firings or who’s coming in for an interview. Belichick isn’t going to put anyone’s head on a spike for the pleasure of the masses. But my understanding is offensive coaching reassignments are going to happen and several offensive coaches are under consideration for the Patriots' 2023 staff," Curran reports.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Thank Christ! I was getting worried they were going to try and run it back," one fan wrote.

"Not sure what Matt Patricia has on these fellas, but the guy definitely should not still have his job in NE," another added.

"Matt Patricia out the door," another said.

The Patriots operated the entire 2022 season without a true offensive coordinator. The team made offensive decisions by committee with defensive-minded assistant Matt Patricia as the primary play caller.

New England's failure to make the playoffs under this system understandably calls for some offseason changes.