NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Blunt Response To Reporter's Question

Orchard Park, NY - December 6: New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines. The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots in a Monday night NFL game at Highmark stadium in Orchard Park, NY on Dec. 6, 2021. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Bill Belichick has always made his disdain for reporter questions that he doesn't like very clear. So he gave another one of his trademark smackdowns of reporters during today's media session.

While talking about the injury update to quarterback Mac Jones, Belichick was asked if he had more details on the extent of his injury and whether it was a high-ankle sprain. But Belichick quickly shut the reporter down, declaring that he's not an orthopedic surgeon and stating that Jones is day-to-day.

"What do I look like? A doctor? An orthopedic surgeon? Day-by-day," Belichick said.

Some fans are defending Belichick's comments, pointing out that it's a part of his signature dry humor. But others are not as amused, pointing out that the team isn't good enough right now for Belichick to be acting this way and that he's just being a jerk:

It's weird that Bill Belichick would make a comment like that since in his 23 years with the Patriots and decades of coaching experience elsewhere, he would probably have seen enough injuries to know which ones are high ankle sprains and which ones aren't.

But some fans do make a good point by asserting that the Patriots need clarity right now. The team is 1-2 and will be hard-pressed to beat the Green Bay Packers even if Mac Jones is in the lineup.

Belichick doesn't have to be an orthopedic surgeon to answer questions he should already have been told the answers to.

