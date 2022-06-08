NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's "Coaching" Admission

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Patriots head coach/minicamp center Bill Belichick fielded some questions at Wednesday's press conference.

And in case you were wondering, the 70-year-old likes his job. Telling reporters: "I enjoy coaching," while wearing a big grin and a Celtics hat.

The NFL world reacted to the six-time Super Bowl champ's comments on Twitter.

"File this one away under the heading 'How it started,'" said one user.

"Whats the C's record when Belichick wears a C's hat to a presser," asked another.

"Same," commented Georgetown's swimming and diving coach.

"You never would have heard this from Mike Zimmer during his HC tenure in Minnesota," tweeted another.

"We know!"

While Bill Belichick enjoys coaching, he doesn't enjoy revealing much to the media.

It's still not clear who will serve as the Patriots offensive coordinator in 2022, but many speculate it will be former failed Lions head coach Matt Patricia.