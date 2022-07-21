NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Coaching Staff News

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

When the New England Patriots take the field in 2022, they'll do so with a very different offensive coaching staff.

Longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left to become the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Rather than naming his replacement, Bill Belichick is headed into the season without an offensive coordinator.

On Thursday afternoon, the Patriots revealed their coaching staff. New England doesn't have an offensive coordinator or a defensive coordinator from the looks of things.

Former New York Giants coach and special teams coordinator Joe Judge is an offensive analyst. So too, is former Detroit Lions coach and Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

None of those on the offensive coaching staff have too much experience on their current roles. Needless to say, fans are concerned.

"This is very scary. And not in a good way..." one fan said.

"This Patriots staff is a medley of former assistants-turned-failed-head-coaches and Belichick’s family. Bold strategy," one fan said.

Some fans think Belichick has lost his mind - literally.

"I think Billy B lost his mind. He is the best coach ever but he’s definitely lost his mind," the fan said.

Will the Patriots make the playoffs in 2022 with a completely new offensive coaching staff?