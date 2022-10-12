NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Extreme Praise Today

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during warm-ups prior to Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Before the New England Patriots face off against the Cleveland Browns this weekend, Bill Belichick had very high praise for tight end David Njoku.

"After Ozzie, probably the best tight end the Browns have ever had," Belichick said, via Andrew Siciliano. Newsome racked up 662 passes for 7,980 yards and 47 touchdowns during his Hall of Fame career.

Football fans were stunned that Belichick was heaping praise on a player - something he rarely does. Others all took to social media to make the same joke about former Browns tight end Gary Barnidge, who had an excellent season in 2015, but didn't do much else.

"Gary Barnidge erasure," one person said.

"GARY BARNIDGE SHADE," said another.

Other fans think Belichick is just "buttering up" the Browns before the Patriots dominate them this weekend.

"Classic Bill! Buttering up the competition so he can come out and coach his tail off to smash the opposing team. He did this to us last year!" the fan said.

What do you think of Belichick's Njoku comment?