NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Play-Caller Decision

The Patriots offense once again struggled mightily in New England's 24-10 loss to the Bills on Thursday night.

Many have pointed to the team's lack of a legitimate offensive coordinator/play-caller. But when asked about if a change has been considered, Bill Belichick had this to say on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" (via Karen Guregian):

It’s too hard [at this stage] to make dramatic changes.

The NFL world reacted to Belichick's comments to start the week.

"So why did he wait so long?" asked reporter Dov Kleiman.

"Drastic changes like having Nick Caley, who has experience coaching offense call plays? Bill has to go, his own arrogance is costing this team," a Patriots fan tweeted.

"We knew this tho," replied a Pats podcast host. "Ain’t no way he’d be making changes 14 weeks into the season. Patricia will finish the season as the play caller, Bill will take the blame for it, and he’s either gonna say f--- you and keep it that way, or he’ll actually hire a real OC."

The Patriots currently rank in the bottom-third of the league in most major offensive categories.

New England fans can only hope this offseason will be the right "stage" for changes to be made in Foxborough.