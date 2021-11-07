NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick’s Pregame Outfit

Bill Belichick is known for his cut-off-sweatshirt style and the New England Patriots head coach is going viral for his pregame outfit on Sunday morning.

The legendary NFL head coach showed up to Sunday’s game in Carolina rocking quite a pregame sweatsuit combination.

Belichick had his sweatpants rolled up and his classic cut-off sweatshirt looking good.

Check it out:

Bill Belichick fit check 💧 pic.twitter.com/OJfp8xIcMY — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 7, 2021

While many appreciate the look, others are joking that it’s kind of sad now, given the team’s situation.

“It was clean when he was winning now we see it for what it really is lol sloppy,” one fan joked.

“It was never clean and he’s never changed, although the capri sweats didn’t come out until after ring #4,” a Patriots fan added.

It was never clean and he's never changed, although the capri sweats didn't come out until after ring #4😅 pic.twitter.com/1wXKNFpO4K — 6Rings (@2016GoPatriots) November 7, 2021

One fan joked that Belichick is rocking the “grandpa who hates flying” look. That sums things up pretty well.

Bill Belichick rocking the “grandpa who hates flying” fit. pic.twitter.com/BBMkXprfvA — Zach Nading (@ZachNading_) November 7, 2021

The Patriots, 4-4 on the season, are coming off a big win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kickoff between New England and Carolina is set for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on CBS.