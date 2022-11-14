NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Rule Change Suggestion

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks onward during pregame against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The NFL's challenge rules would be different if Bill Belichick had his way.

After the league admitted that a potentially game-changing catch made by Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis inside two minutes actually should've been ruled incomplete, the Pats coach offered his perspective on what he thinks should change.

“The rules are the rules, the competition committee and the league vote on the rules, so whatever they are, that’s what they are. I think that, provided that the team has a challenge, they should have the opportunity to challenge, really, any play," Belichick said.

The NFL world reacted to Belichick's suggestion on Monday.

"He's been pushing for this for years along with the pile on cams & they refuse to do it," one fan said.

"Agree with this," another replied.

"A coach should be able to challenge any play at any time," a user tweeted.

"He's right," another user commented.

"The refs were so terrible in the Vikings game yesterday that people asked a coach completely uninvolved with the game about it."

How we feeling about BB's proposed change?