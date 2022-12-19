NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Troubling Postgame Admission

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Bill Belichick was more candid than usual when talking about yesterday's stunning loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. But one postgame admission he made was particularly noteworthy.

Speaking to the media after the game, Belichick was asked why quarterback Mac Jones didn't try a Hail Mary throw rather than the short pass that became a lateral that then became the worst game-losing touchdown since DeSean Jackson's walk-off touchdown. Belichick replied that the team simply couldn't throw the ball down the field that far.

“Couldn’t throw it that far," Belichick said bluntly. Patriots fans and general NFL fans were stunned though.

Some fans are admonishing Belichick for knowing that Jones can't throw a ball 55 yards downfield - a mark that borders on mandatory in the NFL. Others are just laughing at how ridiculous it is.

Mac Jones' deep ball ability has been one of the most hotly debated topic in the NFL over the past two seasons. His accuracy on the short and medium throws is terrific, but he's often been wildly inaccurate going long.

Maybe this is a case of Belichick simply trolling the media as he so often does. But to intentionally create the narrative that Jones can't be trusted to throw a deep pass is concerning regardless.

The Patriots are 7-7 on the season and have little room for error as they make their playoff push.

Does Mac Jones have the arm strength to get the Patriots to the promised land?