NFL World Reacts To Bill Parcells’ Honest Admission

Would legendary NFL head coach Bill Parcells have drafted Peyton Manning at No. 1 overall in the 1997 draft?

Manning decided to stay in school, going No. 1 overall the following year to Indianapolis. However, if he would have came out in 1997, Parcells and the Jets would’ve had a decision to make.

Draft Manning at No. 1 overall or stick with quarterback Neil O’Donnell?

Parcells revealed his answer on Monday night.

“Well, we definitely would have drafted him, but I would have probably cut my throat at about (interception) No. 15, so I wouldn’t have seen those additional 13,” Parcells admitted.

Bill Parcells, on whether he would have drafted Peyton Manning in 1998 — & Peyton’s 28-INT rookie year: “Well, we definitely would have drafted him, but I would have probably cut my throat at about No. 15, so I wouldn’t have seen those additional 13.” pic.twitter.com/rqlruaHSK4 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) November 23, 2021

Not everyone is convinced, though.

From Yahoo! Sports:

Now it’s easy to say that the Hall of Fame coach would have drafted the HOF quarterback. They’ve since become quite close confidants, too. Manning called Parcells during his neck surgery rehab as he was debating his football future near the close of his Colts chapter. There’s clearly an eye-to-eye respect there, so it could have worked with the Jets, knowing what we know now. Back then, however, it’s clear that the Mannings did not know Parcells’ true intentions. He kept them close to the vest when Archie Manning called Parcells on Peyton’s behalf twice before Peyton made his final draft decision. Former New York Daily News columnist Gary Myers has written on the subject often.

Others aren’t convinced, either.

Ah Bill Parcells saying he would have drafted Peyton Manning with the #Jets in 1997 is total garbage. Parcells refused to to promise to Archie Manning that Peyton was going to go #1 so he went back to Tennessee instead. — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) November 23, 2021

Parcells also had a brutally honest admission on his coaching style.

Peyton Manning: "Do you think your coaching methods would've worked with some of these modern day quarterbacks?" Bill Parcells: "Probably not. I was a little abrasive from time to time." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 23, 2021

Do you believe the legendary head coach?