NFL World Reacts To Bill Parcells’ Honest Admission

A closeup of Bill Parcels wearing a headset.DALLAS - SEPTEMBER 2: Head Coach Bill Parcells of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs during the preseason NFL game at Texas Stadium on September 2, 2004 in Dallas, Texas. The Cowboys won 24-20. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Would legendary NFL head coach Bill Parcells have drafted Peyton Manning at No. 1 overall in the 1997 draft?

Manning decided to stay in school, going No. 1 overall the following year to Indianapolis. However, if he would have came out in 1997, Parcells and the Jets would’ve had a decision to make.

Draft Manning at No. 1 overall or stick with quarterback Neil O’Donnell?

Parcells revealed his answer on Monday night.

“Well, we definitely would have drafted him, but I would have probably cut my throat at about (interception) No. 15, so I wouldn’t have seen those additional 13,” Parcells admitted.

Not everyone is convinced, though.

From Yahoo! Sports:

Now it’s easy to say that the Hall of Fame coach would have drafted the HOF quarterback. They’ve since become quite close confidants, too. Manning called Parcells during his neck surgery rehab as he was debating his football future near the close of his Colts chapter. There’s clearly an eye-to-eye respect there, so it could have worked with the Jets, knowing what we know now.

Back then, however, it’s clear that the Mannings did not know Parcells’ true intentions. He kept them close to the vest when Archie Manning called Parcells on Peyton’s behalf twice before Peyton made his final draft decision. Former New York Daily News columnist Gary Myers has written on the subject often.

Others aren’t convinced, either.

Parcells also had a brutally honest admission on his coaching style.

Do you believe the legendary head coach?

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.