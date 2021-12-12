NFL World Reacts To Bill Parcells’ Honest Admission

NFL head coaches are getting more aggressive this season.

Head coaches are going for it on fourth down with more consistency and even choosing to go for the two-point conversion over the extra point with surprising regularity.

Not everyone likes it.

Former NFL head coach Bill Parcells admitted that he’s not a huge fan of the aggressiveness some head coaches are showing this season.

Both Parcells and fellow Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson admitted that they don’t love what they’re seeing.

NFL coaches are taking more risks during games this season, and Hall of Famers Bill Parcells and Jimmy Johnson don't like the trend. https://t.co/ZsmQ42baMw — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) December 9, 2021

NFL fans, unsurprisingly, are clapping back.

“THESE. ARE. NOT. RISKS! it’s called math—learn it,” one fan tweeted.

“Why do we care what coaches from 30 years ago think? The game is barely the same, the rules are completely different,” another fan added on Twitter.

“Makes me wonder how much influence these guys have made on Dolphins fans. Maybe I’m wrong, but we seem behind the curve compared to other fanbases when it comes to embracing analytics,” another fan wrote.

Both guys are critical of the influence of analytics but neither give an example of an aggressive decision they disagreed with… https://t.co/Kh7Beg65Ij — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 9, 2021

The game has changed a lot since both of these men were in their prime as head coaches, that is for sure.