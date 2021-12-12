The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bill Parcells’ Honest Admission

A closeup of Bill Parcels wearing a headset.DALLAS - SEPTEMBER 2: Head Coach Bill Parcells of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs during the preseason NFL game at Texas Stadium on September 2, 2004 in Dallas, Texas. The Cowboys won 24-20. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

NFL head coaches are getting more aggressive this season.

Head coaches are going for it on fourth down with more consistency and even choosing to go for the two-point conversion over the extra point with surprising regularity.

Not everyone likes it.

Former NFL head coach Bill Parcells admitted that he’s not a huge fan of the aggressiveness some head coaches are showing this season.

Both Parcells and fellow Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson admitted that they don’t love what they’re seeing.

NFL fans, unsurprisingly, are clapping back.

“THESE. ARE. NOT. RISKS! it’s called math—learn it,” one fan tweeted.

“Why do we care what coaches from 30 years ago think? The game is barely the same, the rules are completely different,” another fan added on Twitter.

“Makes me wonder how much influence these guys have made on Dolphins fans. Maybe I’m wrong, but we seem behind the curve compared to other fanbases when it comes to embracing analytics,” another fan wrote.

The game has changed a lot since both of these men were in their prime as head coaches, that is for sure.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.