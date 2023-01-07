NFL World Reacts To Bills Damar Hamlin Roster Decision

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Friday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills made an official roster decision on safety Damar Hamlin.

Just five days ago, he collapsed after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field before being transported to the hospital.

Thankfully, the 24-year-old has made a remarkable recovery over the past few days. However, the Bills still had one more decision to make regarding his roster status.

Buffalo placed Hamlin on injured reserve.

Most fans had the same reaction - this is good news.

"Feels like the only time seeing someone put on the IR feels like good news," one fan said.

"Damar can just rub some dirt on it and get back out there surely," another fan joked after seeing his remarkable recovery.

On Friday morning, Bills head coach Sean McDermott surprised the team with a video call with Hamlin - who had a breathing tube removed late last night.

Hamlin spoke with the team briefly in a moment no one will soon forget.