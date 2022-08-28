NFL World Reacts To Bills' Matt Araiza Decision

It's official. After being accused along with two others of gang raping a 17-year-old girl last year, the Bills have reportedly informed "Punt God" Matt Araiza of his release from the team.

Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the decision is effective immediately.

The NFL world reacted to Buffalo's decision on the rookie punter Saturday.

"Only took a player to be a. a rookie and b. a punter for a team to do this," tweeted Jaymes Langrehr.

"WOAH!" commented Ryan Atchison in all-caps.

"In no way, shape, or form is this a win for the Bill's organization. They knew about this weeks ago and still chose him to be their punter. Do things because it's right, not because you are worried about the opinions of others," another user replied.

"Good," another said.

"Comments here are gross as hell," tweeted The Pewter Plank. "Expose yourself more."

Araiza was selected 180th overall in the 2022 draft.