NFL World Reacts To Bills Player's Punishment For Hitting Coach

On Monday night, the Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart allegedly threw a punch that connected with a Tennessee Titans coach.

Fewer than 24 hours later, the NFL announced Hart has been suspended for one game. NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan issued a statement explaining the punishment for violating the league's unsportsmanlike conduct policy.

"Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional," Runyan wrote in a letter to Hart.

He threw a punch with a closed fist that instead hit a Titans coach in the head.

"Bills should go ahead and release Hart for this. No need to keep him around. Ultimately replaceable and the behavior is unacceptable (the latter being more important than the former)," a fan said.

"Suspensions in the nfl don’t be adding up," said another fan noting the inconsistencies in the NFL this year.

"Coming from an unbiased standpoint, the bills should have to forfeit their win over to Tennessee IMO," joked a Titans fan.

