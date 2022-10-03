NFL World Reacts To Bills' Significant Injury News

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet is seen on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are going to be without one of their offensive weapons going forward.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, wide receiver Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle during the Bills' comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens. He's out indefinitely.

Crowder only had one reception for seven yards before exiting the game. Through four games, he has six receptions for 60 yards and no touchdowns.

NFL fans are hopeful that Crowder can come back from this injury ASAP.

"In the short term, means more snaps for rookie Khalil Shakir. But you have to wonder if they'll look to add a veteran."

"Damn. Huge blow to Jamison and the Bills’ depth chart. Hoping for a quick and 100% heal!"

"Hope this isn't the last week see of Crowder! Praying for a quick recovery. Curious to see if McKenzie and Shakir split reps moving forward, or if McKenzie takes the vast majority of slot snaps moving forward."

We'll see if the Bills go after a veteran receiver since they're pretty thin at the position right now.