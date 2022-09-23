NFL World Reacts To Bills Unfortunate Injury Report

The Buffalo Bills are dealing with some significant injury issues heading into Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Four players have been confirmed "out" and five are listed as questionable.

The Bills defensive unit is severely depleted. Safety Micah Hyde (neck) and cornerback Dane Jackson (neck) are both out. Defensive tackles Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and Ed Oliver (ankle) are also out.

Wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), tight end Dawson Knox (foot), center Mitch Morse (elbow), safety Jordan Poyer (foot) and defensive tackle Tim Settle (calf) are all questionable.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this brutal injury report.

"Well, this is less than ideal. But I still like the Bills chances of beating the Dolphins," one fan wrote.

"This is the most ridiculous thing I have ever seen," another said.

"Maybe just tell us who isn’t injured," another added.

The Bills are off to a dominant start to the 2022 season with blowout wins over the Rams and Titans.

With an injury-depleted roster, this weekend's matchup against the 2-0 Dolphins will be a solid test of Buffalo's resiliency.