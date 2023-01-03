NFL World Reacts To Bills vs. Bengals Announcement

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Fans look on as the ambulance leaves carrying Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after he collapsed after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

After Monday night's scary situation concerning Bills safety Damar Hamlin, which resulted in the Bills vs. Bengals game being suspended, the NFL has now announced its next steps regarding a plan of action.

Per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport: "The NFL announces that the Bengals-Bills game will not be resumed this week. No decision on potentially resuming it at a later date."

The NFL world reacted to the league's statement on Tuesday.

"They should push all of the games back a week and cancel the Pro Bowl," a fan said.

"This is going to shake things up," another replied.

"I'm curious to know what will happen to this game and the outcome of it all. But, that doesn't matter right now. We got to continue praying for Damar Hamlin," another tweeted.

"Behind the scenes, I’m guessing the NFL has told CIN, BAL, BUF, NE to be ready to play Saturday if needed."

"Either the game is going to be declared no contest, or the bye week between the championship games and Super Bowl will be eliminated," tweeted NBC's Pat Daugherty.

Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest.