NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Christian McCaffrey Trade

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 09: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half in the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) Eakin Howard/Getty Images

After weeks of speculation, the Carolina Panthers have reportedly traded star running back Christian McCaffrey.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the San Francisco 49ers added the star running back. Trade details aren't immediately known, but it will likely cost the team a few draft picks.

Fellow insider Ian Rapoport said the Panthers had talks with both the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams. According to Rapoport, the 49ers traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024.

Immediately after the news broke, fans started sharing a photo of McCaffrey from his Stanford days that went viral.

Other fans joked about head coach Kyle Shanahan consistently benching top-drafted running backs just to play someone undrafted.

"Can’t wait for Kyle to mysteriously replace him with someone currently on the practice squad around week 14," one fan said.

In reality, the move should be a great fit and give the 49ers an even more potent offensive attack.