NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Coach Trade Speculation

A closeup of Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines in the third quarter during the game against the New England Patriots at Heinz Field on December 17, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Could we have a blockbuster NFL head coaching trade this offseason?

According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Las Vegas Raiders could look to make a blockbuster trade for a head coach.

While the Raiders have been linked to Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, the AFC West franchise could also look to make a big trade – perhaps for Saints head coach Sean Payton or Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

Pro Football Talk summed up the potential craziness.

 

“I think the Raiders would love to go and still perhaps get a rock star,” Glazer said. “Maybe even look to trade for somebody. A Mike Tomlin or Sean Payton. Something along those lines.”

NFL fans are intrigued…

Of course, not everyone buys it.

“Every year the media and the bloggers try to stir up s–t about Sean Payton leaving the Saints. Every year they look like idiots for it,” one fan tweeted.

“Like Sean Payton didn’t already reject the Raiders before,” one fan added.

“Why would Pittsburgh ever trade Tomlin right now? Especially a team that never changes head coaches,” one fan added.

“Try maybe, but I think both coaches are staying put for life!” one fan predicted.

The last fan is likely right. It’s very difficult to see Tomlin or Payton leaving their respective teams anytime soon.

