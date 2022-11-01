NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Dolphins Trade News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 01: Bradley Chubb #55 of the Denver Broncos warms up against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos have made their first big trade of the afternoon.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Broncos have traded star pass rusher, Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins. In return, the Broncos are getting a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick, and running back Chase Edmonds.

This is a big move for the Dolphins as it shows that they're all in for this season.

Chubb, 26, has played for the Broncos since 2018 after he was selected fifth overall in the NFL Draft. He's played in eight games this season and has amassed 26 total tackles (15 solo), 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass defended.

The NFL community is already going crazy over this acquisition.

Chubb will now join a Dolphins pass-rushing unit that already consists of Emmanuel Ogbah and Jaelan Phillips.

Good luck to opposing teams who have to stop that trio.