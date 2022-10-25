NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Trade Rumor News

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 17: A general view of the Denver Broncos new entrance tunnel before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Earlier this week, a report suggested the Denver Broncos could look to move star pass rusher Bradley Chubb.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos will most likely deal Chubb at the deadline if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars.

Fans took to social media to share their opinions about the trade.

"This makes zero sense, so if you win you keep your best pass rusher but if you lose you trade him??? What’s that logic lmaoo, this game will decide if the seasons over??" one fan asked.

One fans used the rumor as a way to joke about Russell Wilson's bloated contract.

"How could u be tanking while paying ur qb 50 mil," the fan said.

One fan thinks the answer to "why trade Chubb" is clear.

"It’s not necessarily that. It’s because if they lose to the jags the look at the season as a lost cause or at least close to a lost cause. Then they’d try to get whatever they can in return for a good player or two," the fan said.

Should the Broncos trade him?