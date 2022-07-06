NFL World Reacts To Bo Scarbrough's Big Accomplishment

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 22: Bo Scarbrough #43 of the Detroit Lions smiles in the bench area during a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field on December 22, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough has won his third championship as a player (his first outside of college).

Scarbrough played for the Birmingham Stallions in the inaugural season of the USFL and helped them win the championship against the Philadelphia Stars.

He finished that game with 135 yards and a touchdown off 13 carries as Birmingham won by a field goal, 33-30.

NFL fans are happy to see Scarbrough back playing at a high level.

Scarbrough was signed by the Stallions as a free agent on May. 9 and went on to make his debut on May. 15.

From then on, he was a machine as he racked up 352 rushing yards and one touchdown heading into that championship game.

Right now, he's set to likely stay in the USFL for next season, but there's always a chance that an NFL team comes calling as training camps are right around the corner.