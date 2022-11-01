NFL World Reacts To Brandin Cooks Practice News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 17: Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans don't have one of their wide receivers at practice on Tuesday.

According to Brooks Kubena, Brandin Cooks is not participating in practice as the NFL trade deadline is less than three hours away.

NFL fans know that there's a good chance that he could be dealt before the deadline.

According to Click2Houston.com, the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Los Angeles Rams have all shown an interest in trading for Cooks.

If Cooks does get dealt, this would be the fourth time in his career that he's traded to another team.

Cooks has produced at a good rate this season as he already has 32 receptions for 354 yards and a touchdown. That came after he recorded over 1,000 receiving yards last season.

We'll have to see if he's on the move over the next few hours.