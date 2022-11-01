NFL World Reacts To Brandin Cooks Unhappy News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 17: Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Houston Texans making a move.

Rumors around star wide receiver Brandin Cooks started to heat up in recent days, but the Texans opted to keep him on the roster. He took to Twitter after the deadline passed and made it clear he wasn't happy.

"Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career," he said after not being traded.

Fans feel bad for Cooks, who is stuck with the Texans.

"The Texans are not remotely close to being in the business of winning football games and haven't been in quite some time and won't be for quite some time," NFL insider Jason La Canfora pointed out.

"free this man PLEASE," said another fan.

"When Brandin Cooks has enough, you know something’s wrong. Quietest high level produce I’ve ever seen," said a third.

