NFL World Reacts To Brandin Cooks’ Viral Tweet

Ahead of next week’s NFL trade deadline, the Houston Texans have made a significant move — sending running back Mark Ingram to New Orleans in exchange for a swap of late-round picks.

At least one of Ingram’s former Houston teammates is seemingly upset by this news.

After this trade was reported, star wide receiver Brandin Cooks took to Twitter to share his disappointment.

“This is bulls–t. Such a joke,” he wrote.

This latest bit of Texans locker room turmoil has caused quite a stir around the NFL world.

Brandin Cooks is a locker-room leader and the type of player Houston wants to try to build around. Here’s how he feels about Mark Ingram being shipped out in a trade NFL Network reported on: https://t.co/BuQUaGvATx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2021

The official motto of the @HoustonTexans https://t.co/2cPP9ARKux — Titans Stan Lee (@TitansStanLee) October 27, 2021

I dont think Brandin Cooks is very happy that Mark Ingram got traded back to the Saints. https://t.co/RLHKUYxvJ4 — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) October 27, 2021

Here's what Mark Ingram said about joining the #Texans on Sept. 27. He mentions his friendship with Brandin Cooks. Now Ingram has been traded to the Saints: https://t.co/DhFFwkJZoe pic.twitter.com/VyF4tmIt2A — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) October 27, 2021

*IF* the Texans were to make Brandin Cooks available in a trade, he’d be a valuable/realistic target for several teams because of his salary. He’s due ~$1.5M for the rest of this year. Hard to find affordable trade targets that would bring as much of an impact as Cooks could. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 27, 2021

Cooks was teammates with Ingram for the first three years of his career after he was drafted by the Saints with the 20th overall pick in the 2014 draft. Now, Ingram gets a chance to head back to New Orleans and rejoin his former backfield partner Alvin Kamara — while Cooks is left to dry with the struggling Texans franchise.

With Ingram gone, Cooks is essentially the only viable offensive weapon on the Houston roster. As the team’s leading rusher, Ingram took 92 carries for 294 yards and a touchdown. The Texans’ next leading rusher, David Johnson, has just over 100 yards on the year.

Behind Cooks in the receiving game (502 yards), the next leading wideout option is Chris Conley with just 134 yards.

Cooks is under contract with the Texans through the 2022 season. With just $1.5 million remaining on his contract for the rest of the year, the veteran wide receiver could be an excellent get if Houston makes him available via trade.

For now, the Texans will look to mitigate this disappointment from their only offensive star.

Hoping to snap a six-game losing streak, Cooks and his Houston squad will take on another one of his former teams, the Los Angeles Rams, in a matchup this weekend.