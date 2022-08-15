NFL World Reacts To Brandon Staley's Fourth Down Opinion

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 12: Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley looks on during the NFL game between the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 12, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brandon Staley's fourth-down decisions were a point of contention for many fans around the National Football League last season.

But the Chargers coach is remains confident in the team's approach. Telling The Athletic, “If we lose, we’re going to do it on our terms, not someone else’s terms.”

There has to be a fearlessness to play in this game, and what I wanted to establish was that. The history of this team when I got here, it was like someone’s going to get hurt, they’re going to blow a lead, something catastrophic is going to happen. There’s this ‘Chargering’ thing. ... And so, how do you change that? Well, you have to do things different, you have to have a different approach. ... Our mindset’s going to be on us, it’s not going to be on the opponent. It’s going to be on us. So creating that fearless mindset of, we are going to be aggressive, we’re going to put the ball in our hands, we’re going to trust our guys to make plays.

The NFL world reacted to Staley's comments on social media.

"With this mindset, Herbert gonna have a new coach next year," one user replied.

"Start looking at places in Calabasas," another tweeted at Sean Payton.

"That’s MY coach," said Kalyn Kahler.

"This dude hasn’t learned a damn thing."

"Staley knows so much ball," a Broncos subreddit commented.

The Chargers led the league with 22 successful fourth-down conversions but its the ones that didn't go LA's way that fans and media remember.