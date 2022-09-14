NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre Biography Author News

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre wears a t-shirt that reads "National Tight End Day" prior to the start of an NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, text messages sent to and from Brett Favre allege that he helped funnel welfare money in Mississippi to the construction of a volleyball arena at the University of Southern Mississippi.

That just so happened to be where his daughter played the sport. In the immediate aftermath of the news, Jeff Pearlman, who wrote a biography about Favre, made it clear he didn't want anyone to buy the book.

So, sincerely, don't buy the book, don't take it out from the library. Leave it. There are sooooo many better people worthy of your reading hours. Of your time. I prefer crumbs like Brett Favre shuffle off into the abyss, shamed by greed and selfishness.

Fans loved his honesty.

"You know how much of a trash human being you have to be for the guy who wrote your biography in 2016 to tell everyone to ignore it?" one person asked.

"At this point I’m not sure how he can be viewed positively in any light," another fan said.

