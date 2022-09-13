NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre Text Message News

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 06: Brett Favre, former NFL quarterback, speaks during his 2016 Class Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 6, 2016 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

On Tuesday morning, a report emerged revealing text messages between Brett Favre, former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant and nonprofit founder Nancy New.

According to the report, the three "worked together to channel at least $5 million of the state’s welfare funds to build a new volleyball stadium at University of Southern Mississippi, where Favre’s daughter played the sport."

The text messages emerge after the FBI reportedly questioned Favre over him him receiving welfare funds. One of the text messages allegedly shows Favre asking if he can get in trouble for accepting the funds and directing them towards Southern Miss.

Not long after the text messages were released, they started going viral on social media. Naturally, the sporting world had a few things to say about Favre.

"Yikes," Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger said simply.

"ah so this is the welfare fraud we’ve been warned about right," another fan said.

"Brett Favre might be unscrupulous?" one fan jokingly asked.

"Ladies and gentlemen, Brett Favre. Can I get a, 'He was what we thought he was'?" said another.

What do you think of the latest Favre news?